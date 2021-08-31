McKee, Matos hold weekly media availability

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On the heels of Gov. Dan McKee’s now former chief of staff stepping down from his post amid controversy, both McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos held their weekly media availability to discuss issues of the day and take questions from the media.

This story is being updated. Watch McKee’s portion of the briefing above and Matos’s remarks below, and check back for more information.

The governor’s office said Monday that Tony Silva went into retirement “effective immediately,” after he and McKee “reached a mutual agreement that it is in the best interest of the Administration.”

The news comes as Silva faces an independent investigation by the attorney general and the state police over his efforts to influence a controversial wetlands development in Cumberland.

“Right now, his situation is a distraction from the critical work we have ahead,” McKee said. “I appreciate that Tony understands the need to remove the distraction to ensure we can continue serving Rhode Islanders effectively.”

Tuesday’s briefing also comes a day after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.

Speaking to reporters last week, McKee acknowledged a letter he wrote to President Joe Biden, which stated that Rhode Island could offer Afghan citizens fleeing from persecution “not only a welcoming refuge, but also an opportunity to prosper and contribute to a vibrant community.”

McKee told reporters last Thursday he’s heard from several businesses that would employ refugees, but added housing would not be addressed until the state knows how many refugees would come.