Watch Live: McKee, Matos brief Rhode Islanders on various topics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is holding the first of two briefings this week on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos are hosting their weekly media availability to discuss topics pertinent to Rhode Islanders and take questions from reporters.

On Thursday, McKee’s office said the governor will hold another news conference at 2 p.m. to provide updates on COVID-19 and the state’s response to it. He’ll be joined by R.I. Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, R.I. Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H., and Tom McCarthy, who leads the state’s COVID-19 response team.

Thursday’s briefing will be broadcast live on WPRI 12 as well as WPRI.com.

