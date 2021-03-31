McKee introduces Matos as nominee for lieutenant governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee formally announced Providence City Council President Sabina Matos on Wednesday as his nominee to succeed him as lieutenant governor.

Matos, a Democrat, is slated become the first person of color and second woman to serve as the state’s second-in-command.

“I know Sabina will be a true partner in governing who is prepared to work closely with our administration starting on day one,” McKee said. “She understands the challenges Rhode Island families and parents face, and she shares my commitment to supporting our municipalities and small businesses.”

“Sabina is stepping into this role at a time of unprecedented challenges for our state, and she will be a critical partner in our fight against COVID-19, our effort to get shots in arms as quickly as possible, and our path to economic recovery from the pandemic,” he continued.

Matos’ nomination will need to be confirmed by the R.I. Senate before she can take office.

Matos was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to the United States in 1994. A graduate of Rhode Island College, the 47-year-old was first elected to the Providence City Council in 2010. She represents Ward 15, which includes the neighborhoods of Olneyville, Silver Lake and Valley.

In 2015, she became the first Latina elected to serve as the City Council’s president pro tempore. Four years later, she became the first Latina ever elected as the council’s president.

“I look forward to being the governor’s partner and part of his team tackling the critical issues facing our state,” Matos said. “Whether it be making sure we’re vaccinating as many Rhode Islanders as quickly as possible, getting people back to work and our small businesses open, addressing the affordable housing crisis in our state or breaking down the systemic barriers so that all Rhode Islanders have a chance at the American dream – we have much work to do and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get started.”