McKee inauguration ceremony planned for Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has already taken the oath of office, but an official, COVID-friendly inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

McKee was sworn in as the 76th governor of Rhode Island on Tuesday after former Gov. Gina Raimondo resigned due to her recent confirmation as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary.

A former Cumberland mayor whose family owns a heating oil company, McKee is known for strongly encouraging state government to support small businesses and to partner with municipal leaders. He is also the state’s most prominent advocate of charter schools.

He is the first lieutenant governor to take office partway through an elected governor’s term since 1950, when then-Gov. John Pastore stepped aside after his election to the U.S. Senate.

On Sunday, McKee will be once again be sworn in by R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea using his family’s bible.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon on the south steps of the State House.

His wife, Susan McKee, as well as their daughter Kara McKee, their son Matthew McKee and his fiancée Laura Clifford, will be in attendance.

After he takes the oath of office, McKee is expected to deliver a brief inauguration address.

12 News will be live streaming the inauguration ceremony in its entirety on WPRI.com and on Facebook.