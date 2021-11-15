McKee heading to White House, attending Biden’s signing of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — President Joe Bidden is expected to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law later on Monday.

Gov. Dan McKee and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse are among those heading to the White House to attend the ceremony.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will send more than $2.5 billion of federal tax money to Rhode Island to repair roads and bridges, upgrade public transit and rail systems, tackle the climate crisis, and secure access to clean drinking water.

McKee and other state lawmakers celebrated the bill’s passage last week.

“Thanks again for our leadership in Washington, for doing exactly what we need here in R.I. Improving our infrastructure is about the economy, it’s about jobs and it’s about families being able to earn an income that they can raise their families here in RI, in a way that they’re going to do well by their kids,” McKee said.

The funding over the next five years would include: