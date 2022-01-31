McKee has most cash in race for governor after Magaziner’s exit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Incumbent Dan McKee has become the cash leader in the Democratic primary for governor now that General Treasurer Seth Magaziner has decided to run for Congress, while former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes is taking in by far the most money, according to newly filed campaign-finance reports.

Candidates were required to file their latest reports by the end of the day Monday, giving a fresh look at how much money they have heading into the primary this September.

Four Democrats have announced plans to challenge McKee, who has not yet formally kicked off his own re-election bid: Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

McKee — who took office last March when Gina Raimondo stepped down to join President Biden’s cabinet — raised $176,000 in the three months ended Dec. 31, finishing the quarter with $844,000 on hand.

McKee’s campaign reported spending $132,000, with his biggest expense being $27,000 to LB Strategies, a fundraising firm owned by Laurie Bosio that also worked for Marty Walsh when he was Boston mayor. The governor’s campaign also reported spending thousands of dollars with a film company and a polling firm.

Foulkes’ report shows she has tapped an extensive Rolodex from her business career and professional background since her announcement in October, vaulting her into second place for campaign cash among the primary candidates.

The political newcomer raised $971,000 in the three months ended Dec. 31, while also loaning her campaign $100,000, allowing her to finish the quarter with $831,000 on hand. Her $1,000 maximum donors included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was college roommates with Foulkes’ late mother.

Foulkes’ campaign reported spending $240,000, significantly more than the other candidates. Her biggest expenses were $66,500 to a New York-based consulting firm called GSG LLC. Foulkes’ other consulting firms included BattleAxe Digital, Hone Strategies, CFO Consulting Group and Spiros Consulting.

Gorbea, who was the first candidate to formally enter the primary last year, raised $162,000 in the three months ended Dec. 31, close to the governor’s total for the same period. However, she finished the quarter with less cash on hand than him, sitting on $770,000.

Gorbea’s campaign reported spending $141,572 during the quarter. Her biggest expenses other than payroll were $21,750 to BluePrint Interactive, a digital consulting firm, and $17,000 to Sway, her communications consulting firm.

Brown, who is leading a slate of candidates under the banner of the progressive Rhode Island Political Cooperative group, raised $63,000 in contributions. He also received about $25,000 in reimbursements for a half-share of expenses from the account of state Sen. Cynthia Mendes, who is running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Brown. (Rhode Island does not have a formal mechanism for two candidates to run as a single ticket.)

Brown finished the quarter with $38,000 on hand. His campaign spent about $108,000, with major expenses including payments to consulting firms Tappan Research LLC, Authentic Campaigns Inc., and New Deal Strategies LLC.

Muñoz reported just over $3,000 in his campaign account as of Dec. 31.

Magaziner announced last week he was abandoning his gubernatorial bid and would instead enter the Democratic primary to succeed Congressman Jim Langevin, who shocked Rhode Island politics by announcing his retirement earlier this month.

Magaziner reported $1.6 million in his state campaign account as of Dec. 31, but he is not legally allowed to put that money directly into a federal campaign. Instead, he is expected to ask donors to accept refunds of their state-level contributions and cut new checks to his congressional campaign.

No Republican candidates have announced yet, but The Providence Journal reported Monday that a businesswoman new to Rhode Island named Ashley Klaus is taking steps toward a run. She has not opened a Board of Elections account.

Former Gov. Gina Raimondo’s report showed she still has $592,000 in her campaign account after spending about $13,000 during the fourth quarter. Her biggest expense was a $10,000 donation to the United Way on Nov. 30.