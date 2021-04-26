McKee expects J&J shot to return, mass vax sites to close come fall, weekly COVID briefings to wane

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In their first, joint sit-down since taking office, Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos spoke with 12 News about a wide range of topics, from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the proposal to award IGT and Twin River a 20-year gaming technology contract.
On the COVID-19 front, McKee said he expects mass vaccination sites like the one at the Dunkin Donuts Center to be closed by the fall, and for weekly coronavirus press briefings to move to a monthly format after Memorial Day.
He also said the state is in conversations with local high schools, colleges and universities to start vaccination clinics on campus.
Last week, McKee said the state received an additional 50,000 doses of the vaccine. Meanwhile, state health leaders are mulling whether to reinstate the use of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose shot, something the governor said he expects will happen.
Watch the full interview in the video above, where McKee and Matos also discuss issues surrounding Eleanor Slater Hospital, proposed reforms to the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) and their working relationship.