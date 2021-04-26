McKee expects J&J shot to return, mass vax sites to close come fall, weekly COVID briefings to wane

1. The Minneapolis Police Department fired Derek Chauvin the day after he killed George Floyd, and nearly a year before Chauvin was convicted of murder. Yet if Chauvin had done the same thing while working for the Providence Police Department, Col. Hugh Clements could not have fired him right away; the chief's toughest option would have been to suspend Chauvin for two days without pay, then try and terminate him through the laborious Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights hearing process. It's not a hypothetical situation: last month Sgt. Joseph Hanley was found guilty of misdemeanor assault on a man in handcuffs, but he remains employed by Providence Police today as the LEOBOR process unfolds and he appeals his conviction. Such episodes have long frustrated police chiefs and community advocates alike, and the past year's racial-justice protests have intensified discussions at the State House about overhauling LEOBOR. The NAACP Providence's Jim Vincent says he'd like to see LEOBOR abolished altogether, pointing out that most states don't have such a law and Maryland repealed its version this month. At the least, Vincent wants the General Assembly to enact the three recommendations made by the Senate LEOBOR task force he served on last year. "Anything would be better than what we have now," Vincent told Tim White and me on this week's Newsmakers. Multiple LEOBOR bills are in play, including two sponsored by state Rep. Anastasia Williams, who tells me she's hopeful legislation will pass. Multiple colleagues have told Williams they are flagging LEOBOR legislation to leadership as one of their three top-priority bills for 2021. "It was wonderful to hear that," she said. "We're at a time when change is upon us."

2. I asked Anastasia Williams what went through her mind when she heard the word "guilty" on the first of Derek Chauvin's three counts: "When I heard that, I got chills," she said. "Because it was now one -- it was like being at a baseball game on the perfect day -- the one was that bat that took everybody that was in play to the next play. But it was scary at the same time, because there were two more, and who knew exactly what that was going to be? So by the end of all three, it was like -- it's on, baby. It's on! This was an awakening that all of us have to take heed to. As it's often been mentioned, we're in it together, we're better together, let's work it out together." She added, "Make no mistake about it, either: the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights is not the only thing that needs to, should be, and hopefully will be addressed. We're talking about throughout the entire doggone state -- the state, departments, all of these state-run municipalities -- so it's in everything. So we're not going to fool ourselves and say, this is a home run and this is what you get."