McKee: Decision not to sign gun reporting bill into law wasn’t political

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two gun safety bills were signed into the law Monday, but separate legislation with some bi-partisan support has managed to fall below the radar.

The General Assembly passed the measure, sending it to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk, but he never signed nor vetoed it.

The state’s Constitution gives the governor three options when it comes to bills that have been passed by the General Assembly. The governor can either sign, veto or not sign the legislation altogether.

If a bill isn’t signed or vetoed, it will then by default become law.

McKee opted not to sign the bill, which requires the Attorney General’s Office to report the types of firearms used in crimes, meaning it is now officially on the books.

When asked about the bill during his weekly briefing, McKee said his lack of signature doesn’t mean much.

“I don’t have an issue with it and I wouldn’t read too much into not signing it,” he said.

McKee said he was advised not to sign the bill and to just let it become law. The bill has support from both side of the aisle, as well as gun advocates.

“It was a move to offset some of the opponents that were sponsoring that bill from gun safety that I got out publicly and supported,” he said.

Second Amendment advocates tell 12 News that, while they want lawmakers to include them in the drafting of gun-related bills, they are pleased with this one.

“It would actually give us a useable report that we would break down where we are getting the firearms, where how the crimes are happening, are they repeat offenders,” Brenda Jacob of the R.I. Revolver and Rifle Association said.

Not all Democrats supported this bill, however, McKee denies his reason to let the bill become law without his signature was political in nature.