McKee cancels fundraiser being co-hosted by Trump supporter

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Sunday he has canceled a fundraising event that was supposed to be co-hosted by a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The event on Wednesday was set to be co-hosted by Jerry Zarrella, who once chaired a local committee aiming to re-elect Trump in the 2020 Election.

“I do not want to be associated with Donald Trump in any way, shape or form,” McKee said in a statement. “I do not like Trump…he is dishonest, divisive, and his ‘Big Lie’ is a threat to our democracy.”

McKee continued saying, “there is no place for a Trump spokesperson to co-host any event I am involved in.”

12 News spoke to Zarella over the phone Sunday who in response said, “I think he missed a good opportunity to reach out to democrats who supported Trump.”

“We can work left, right, and in the middle, no hard feelings,” Zarella added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/30/21: PC Professor Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community