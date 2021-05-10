McKee cancels fundraiser being co-hosted by Trump supporter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Sunday he has canceled a fundraising event that was supposed to be co-hosted by a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The event on Wednesday was set to be co-hosted by Jerry Zarrella, who once chaired a local committee aiming to re-elect Trump in the 2020 Election.

“I do not want to be associated with Donald Trump in any way, shape or form,” McKee said in a statement. “I do not like Trump…he is dishonest, divisive, and his ‘Big Lie’ is a threat to our democracy.”

McKee continued saying, “there is no place for a Trump spokesperson to co-host any event I am involved in.”

12 News spoke to Zarella over the phone Sunday who in response said, “I think he missed a good opportunity to reach out to democrats who supported Trump.”

“We can work left, right, and in the middle, no hard feelings,” Zarella added.