McKee budget plan includes price hike for parking at 2 popular beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islanders and tourists alike could see significantly higher parking fees at two of the state’s most popular beaches if Gov. Dan McKee’s newly-released budget plan becomes law.

The proposed price hikes are part of the plan that McKee proposed on Thursday for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The governor is proposing to raise the parking fees at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly and the Port of Galilee in Narragansett.

The vast majority of the parking fees for Misquamicut State Beach will more than double under McKee’s proposed plan. Most notably, a resident weekend pass would increase from $7 to $15 and a non-resident pass would go from $14 to $30.

While daily weekday parking at Galilee will remain $10 for residents, daily weekend parking will increase to $15.

The various fee increases would generate $419,463 in additional revenue for the state in the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to budget documents. The Department of Environmental Management said it would use the money “to cover increasing costs of maintaining beaches and parks.”

Rhode Island’s parks and beaches “provide a multitude of economic benefits to small businesses and local residents in their host communities, and provide top-quality recreational opportunities,” budget officials noted.

It’s unclear how many of McKee’s proposals will become law, since the budget plan includes none of the money Rhode Island will receive under President Biden’s newly signed $1.9 trillion relief plan. The measure is expected to provide over $1 billion in direct aid to Rhode Island’s state government.

Lawmakers are expected to begin hearings on McKee’s plan shortly, with final passage of a budget bill expected by June.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.