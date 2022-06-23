PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation Thursday that will create a special license plate for those who have received a United States Bronze Star Medal.

The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to those who have served in any capacity after December 6, 1941 and distinguished themselves through heroic actions while fighting in a war for the United States.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Walter Felag and Rep. John Edwards, requires applicants to pay a registration fee and a transfer charge of $5 for the specialized plate.

“It is always important to remember our veterans and service members who served our country with valor and heroism,” Felag said. “This special license plate will serve to honor and recognize our brave Bronze Star recipients and their contributions to defending and preserving freedoms we all cherish, which is simply the right thing to do.”

Rhode Island and Massachusetts are the only two New England states that offer Bronze Star Medal license plates. Other states that offer them include Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Our Bronze Star recipients are some of our state’s greatest heroes and they deserve recognition for their courageous and honorable service to our state and country,” Edwards said. “These license plates are a simple way of distinguishing our noble veterans for the selflessness exhibited and the sacrifices made during their service to us all.”