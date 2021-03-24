McKee announces 5 finalists to be his lieutenant governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Dan McKee has announced the list of five finalists to be Rhode Island’s next lieutenant governor.

They are state. Rep. Grace Diaz of Providence, who is also vice chair of the state Democratic Party; state Sen. Louis DiPalma of Middletown; former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa; Providence City Council President Sabina Matos; and state Democratic Party treasurer and fundraiser Elizabeth Beretta Perik of Jamestown.

About 80 people initially applied for the job, and 60 were granted interviews. The list was cut to 10 last week.

Each finalist will be interviewed by McKee, who is expected to make a decision my mid-April.