PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory will open this Friday, Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced Wednesday.

McKee has activated up to 50 members of the Rhode Island National Guard to help run the shelter alongside the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals.

McKee announced late last month the armory would be used to provide housing for Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness. His office said it was looking for a vendor to operate the shelter, but as of Wednesday afternoon, no vendor had been announced.

The state has been working to get the facility up and running by delivering cots, blankets, water, and portable bathrooms, according to the governor’s office.

“The administration is continuing to do the work to connect unhoused Rhode Islanders, whether they are encamped at the State House or living elsewhere, with a warm place to stay as quickly as possible,” McKee said in a news release.

