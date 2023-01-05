BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts will officially have a Democratic governor for the first time since 2015.

Maura Healey will be sworn in Thursday as Massachusetts’ 73rd governor, making history as the state’s first woman and the nation’s first openly lesbian candidate elected to the office.

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Massachusetts House chamber, where Senate President Karen Spilka will administer the oath of office.

Healey will be sworn in alongside Leuitenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, then their inaugural addresses will follow.

Although Healey, 51, is the first woman elected to hold the position, she’s not the first to serve in the office. Republican Jane Swift, then lieutenant governor, became acting governor in 2001 when Gov. Paul Cellucci resigned to become ambassador to Canada. Swift was never elected governor.

During her campaign, Healey pledged to expand job training programs, make child care more affordable and modernize schools. Healey has also said she would protect “access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

12 News spoke with Healey in Taunton earlier this week and she said they have a lot of work ahead of them.

“We are not going to have a functioning economy until we have a functioning transit system, and part of making Massachusetts a great place to live and work, to grow businesses and attract business is making sure we have a transit system we need,” she said.

After the formal ceremony, Healey and Driscoll will host their “Moving the Ball Forward” at TD Garden which starts at 6 p.m. Six-time Grammy award-winner Brandi Carlile will be the headline performer at the event.

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker finished up his final full day in office on Wednesday and took the traditional “lone walk” out of the state house. In March he will become the new president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).