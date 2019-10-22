Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30

Mattiello says he didn’t know how mailer was financed

Politics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
RI House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello_183802

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says he didn’t know about the financing for a campaign mailer, which led to an indictment against his campaign aide.

The Democrat spoke with WPRO Tuesday — his first interview since Jeff Britt was charged Friday with money laundering and making a prohibited campaign contribution.

Britt’s attorney says his client was used by the campaign as a “fall guy.”

Authorities allege Britt funded a $1,000 contribution made through a third party to defeated Republican primary candidate Shawna Lawton, for a mailer endorsing Mattiello instead of her party’s nominee.

Mattiello says he wasn’t told about the mailer and wouldn’t have allowed it to be sent. He says it cost him votes.

Mattiello says Britt did some things well, while other things “obviously we’re not going to condone.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com