Mattiello: Proposed gun bills designed with public safety in mind

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The House Judiciary Committee took up three firearm-related bills Wednesday evening aimed at better protecting Rhode Islanders from gun violence.

The first bill, sponsored by House Speaker Nick Mattiello, establishes a statewide public safety computer-aided dispatch records system.

The second, sponsored by Rep. Daniel McKiernan, would require sellers to send a copy of the buyer’s application to purchase firearms to the police department of the city or town where the buyer lives.

The last bill, sponsored by Rep. Patricia Serpa, prohibits the manufacturing, sale, shipment or possession of guns that are undetectable by metal detectors, including 3-D printed guns.

Mattiello said the proposed gun bills were written with public safety in mind.

“Real and practical solutions to real problems and it makes our laws better ─ that better protects the public as well as the Second Amendment community,” he said.

The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from both sides of the debate.

President of the Rhode Island Second Amendment Coalition, Frank Saccoccio said that his organization is neutral on two of the bills, but that the bill to establish a new computer records system for firearms would cause security concerns.

“If I go to purchase a firearm, every single police department in the state will know it and those records may not be destroyed as they are supposed to be under state law within 30 days,” Saccoccio said.

Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni expressed his support for the proposed legislation.

“It is not the intention of this law to create felons in the state of Rhode Island that are lawful, good people that enjoy shooting firearms,” Manni said.

Members of the Second Amendment Coalition disagree, saying the laws should focus more on the people who use guns for illegal activity.

“The legal gun owners are not the problem,” Jennifer Moffat said. “The problem are the criminals and nothing in any of these bills are going after the criminals.”

The Second Amendment Coalition plans on hosting a rally at the State House Thursday to voice their concerns over the new gun legislation.