PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos appears to be in no hurry to decide whether she will throw her hat into the ring to replace retiring Congressman David Cicilline.

“I don’t have a timeline,” Matos told 12 News on Wednesday. “I’m just still talking with my family and close friends — my support system — to analyze what it would look like. It’s a commitment that’s going to require everyone to be on board.”

However, she did indicate she is giving the idea “a serious look.”

Matos is one of the most prominent Democrats considering a bid to replace Cicilline, who unexpectedly announced plans to resign last week. Former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and roughly two dozen others have also expressed varying degrees of interest.

The special election for Cicilline’s 1st Congressional District seat has not been scheduled, but the secretary of state’s office has indicated the primary is likely to take place in August or September. No major candidates have entered the race so far.

Matos also responded to a Providence Journal report that she attended a meeting brokered by former Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea which was aimed at having prominent Latina elected officials unite behind the same 1st District candidate.

“We had a meeting that was actually scheduled months in advance,” Matos said. “So it sounds like, oh, everybody’s getting together — no, it was something that was scheduled already weeks, probably months, in advance. So we just got together for that meeting.”

Matos, 49, was serving as Providence City Council president when Gov. Dan McKee selected her as the state’s new lieutenant governor in 2021. Voters elected her to a full term last November.