Matos confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday

Politics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled the confirmation hearing for Rhode Island’s next lieutenant governor.

Governor Dan McKee nominated Providence City Council President Sabina Matos as his pick to succeed him as lieutenant governor last week.

The Senate officially received Matos’ nomination Monday and scheduled the confirmation hearing for Thursday, April 8 at 3 p.m.

If confirmed, Matos, a Democrat, will become the first person of color and second woman to serve as the state’s second-in-command.

A spokesperson for the Senate said they hope to fill the vacancy quickly, since they have a scheduled recess beginning April 19.

