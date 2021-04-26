Massachusetts retains US House seats as population tops 7M

Politics

by: STEVE LEBLANC Associated Press

Posted:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will retain all nine of its U.S. House seats following the release of new Census Bureau data Monday that showed the state’s total population topping 7 million for the first time.

That’s up from 6.5 million in the 2010 census.

State lawmakers will have to use census numbers to draw new congressional district lines based on the new population numbers, with the goal of each district within the state having the same number of residents.

Preliminary numbers show population growth in the eastern portion of the state around Boston area outpacing the growth in western Massachusetts.

