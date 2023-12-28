(WPRI) — It’s almost time to ring in 2024, and the New Year will bring some new laws for Massachusetts residents.

Here are some of the most notable:

Tax cuts

Possibly the most notable law that’s going to take effect in Massachusetts on New Year’s Day will be the state’s first tax cuts in more than 20 years.

According to Gov. Maura Healey’s office, the $1 billion package includes an expanded child and family tax credit that is “the most generous in the country.”

There will also be increases to the rental deduction and senior circuit breaker tax credit.

Hunting

Archery deer and fall wild turkey season will be extended in parts of Massachusetts. The season will now be open two weeks earlier for Zones 1-9.

Massachusetts is now also part of the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact. If a hunter’s license is suspended in another state that is part of the compact, the person’s hunting license also will be suspended in Massachusetts.

Rhode Island and Connecticut are already members of the compact. Hawaii is the only state that is not a member and not in the process of joining.

Dental Insurance

Starting on Jan. 1, there will be a medical loss ratio for dental insurance carriers. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Massachusetts voters back in 2022.

According to the American Dental Association, patients will now receive more value from their premiums.

Dental insurance carriers in Massachusetts will now have to spend 83% of a patients’ premium payments on patient care rather than profits, salaries or administrative costs. A similar law exists for medical insurance, but the state has never previously had one for dental insurance.