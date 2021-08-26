Mass. lawmakers celebrate anticipated federal funding to replace Cape Cod bridges

BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) — Congress is still working out the details of a massive infrastructure bill before it’s signed into law by President Joe Biden, but federal lawmakers are working out how that money would be spent in their districts.

While the Bourne and Sagamore bridges are over 80 years old and considered structurally deficient, an estimated 35 million cars travel across the bridges to get back and forth from Cape Cod each year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer decided in April of 2020 that new bridges would be built adjacent to the existing ones so travel would not be disrupted.

The massive project will be paid for by local, state, and federal funding. Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Bill Keating, who represents Cape Cod, announced how the mnay facets of the Infrasstructure Bill would be channeled to pay for the bridges.

“This bill would give substantial funding directly to the Army Corps with an infusion of $4 billion for its operations and maintenance and $11.6 billion for its construction projects,” Markey said.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee is expected to join construction workers calling for congress to officially pass the infrastructure bill.

Their backdrop will be the Pontiac Bridge Replacement Project in Warwick, part of the state’s massive RhodeWorks Project, which received some federal money.