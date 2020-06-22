Mass. firefighters’ union backs Grossman for Kennedy seat

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Democratic congressional hopeful Becky Grossman has landed the endorsement of the state firefighters’ union, as the candidates vying to succeed Joe Kennedy III battle to lock down support from organized labor.

Grossman, a Newton city councilor, “stands out in a crowded field of candidates for her unwavering and genuine support of firefighters and their families,” Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts president Rich MacKinnon Jr. said in a statement. “The PFFM appreciates Becky’s ambition and drive, and we look forward to her continued leadership on firefighter and labor issues.”

The union says it represents more than 12,000 firefighters across the state. Grossman already had the support of the firefighters’ union in her hometown.

“Our firefighters are on the front lines of this COVID-19 pandemic – and as a mom, I’m particularly grateful that my kids and all of our families can feel safe because of these brave public servants,” she said in a statement.

Grossman is one of nine Democrats who qualified this month for the Sept. 1 Democratic primary in the 4th District, which stretches from northern Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton up to the Boston border. The seat is opening up as the Kennedy moves on to challenge Ed Markey in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

No public polling has been conducted in the race, but Grossman’s campaign recently released an internal survey showing her leading the field with 13% of the vote. The race has struggled to get attention amid the coronavirus pandemic and the high-profile clash between Kennedy and Markey; the Grossman campaign reported more than half of voters were undecided.

A growing number of labor groups have been taking sides in the 4th District in recent weeks. Former Brookline Select Board member Jesse Mermell landed the endorsement of the 100,000-plus member SEIU Massachusetts State Council, as well as IBEW 103. Jack Auchincloss, also a Newton city councilor, last week added the Ironworkers 7 and IBEW 223 to his list of union supporters.

