BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court is hearing arguments in a Republican challenge to mail-in voting, which the state GOP contends is unconstitutional.

The state Supreme Judicial Court is holding a hearing Wednesday in the state Republican Party’s challenge to the VOTES Act.

The voting rights bill Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law late last month makes mail-in ballots and early voting permanent fixtures in Massachusetts elections.

The GOP argues mail ballots are “vulnerable to fraud.” Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, a Democrat whose office oversees elections, responded in legal filings that the GOP lawsuit offers “nothing more than unsupported theories.”