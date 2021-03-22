Marty Walsh wins Senate confirmation as labor secretary

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ The U.S. Senate confirmed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to become the nation’s next labor secretary Monday evening.
The Senate voted to confirm Walsh by a 68-29 margin, making him the first union member to lead the U.S. Department of Labor in nearly half a century.
Walsh, who has served as the mayor of Boston since 2014, was tapped by President Joe Biden to join his cabinet back in January.
The 53-year-old Democrat officially resigned as mayor of Boston hours after his confirmation. He is scheduled to be sworn into his new position Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Soon after the vote, Walsh took to Faneuil Hall to bid farewell to Boston, calling it the “greatest city in the world with the greatest people in the world.”
As Walsh heads to Washington, Boston City Council President Kim Janey will take over as acting mayor for the time being. Upon taking the helm, she will become the first woman and first Black Bostonian to hold the city’s top job.
A mayoral election to permanently fill the seat will take place this fall.