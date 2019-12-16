Maldonado resigns from House seat; special election to be scheduled

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Rep. Shelby Maldonado, who has held her seat in the House since 2015, stepped down from her position Monday as she prepares to relocate for a new job, according to House spokesperson Larry Berman.

Berman said Maldonado, D-Central Falls, is moving to New York City to begin a new position as the Hispanic Outreach Director of the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee.

Her resignation, effective immediately, triggers the need for a special election for District 56 — which will be scheduled by the Secretary of State’s office.

Berman said the 32-year-old, who is also a second-year student at Roger Williams University School of Law, will be transferring to a New York law school.

“I have enjoyed representing the city of Central Falls, a community where I have lived my entire life and the people have given me so many opportunities,” Maldonado said. “I thank my House colleagues for taking in Central Falls as part of their agenda and enabling me to be an effective legislator on behalf of the community. From our previous difficult times in receivership, the city is moving forward in a very positive direction.”

Maldonado graduated from Central Falls High School and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Rhode Island in 2009, where she majored in political science and communication studies. After graduating from URI, Maldonado served in the Peace Corps in Africa.

Her political career began when she was elected to the Central Falls City Council in 2014.

Berman said Maldonado will also be leaving her current position as the director of communications for the United Association of Local 51 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union.

“I am privileged to have the opportunity to work with her in the House of Representatives,” House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said. “She is a wonderful person and a great advocate for her community and the state. It is no surprise that someone of her talent has obtained such an exciting career opportunity. I wish her much success and we will miss her.”

In January, Maldonado was named a deputy majority leader. She is the second vice chairwoman of the House Committee on Municipal Government and is a member of the House Committee on Health, Education and Welfare, the House Committee on Small Business and the House Committee on Special Legislation.

In 2018, Maldonado sponsored legislation to continue the status quo relating to drivers’ licenses to approved recipients under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

During her tenure, Maldonado also introduced two workers’ right bills — both of which were signed into law.

In 2015, Maldonado championed civil rights legislation for women, sponsoring a law that prohibits employers from discriminating against, and failing to provide reasonable accommodations for employees due to pregnancy or medical conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth.

In 2017, she sponsored a bill that created workers’ cooperatives that are owned and democratically governed by their members.