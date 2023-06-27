PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rep. Seth Magaziner has introduced a new bill aimed at reducing gun violence nationwide.

Magaziner joined gun safety advocates and Providence police Tuesday to promote the Keeping Gun Dealers Honest Act.

“Far too many Americans and far too many Rhode Islanders have lost their lives needlessly due to gun violence,” Magaziner said. “We are not powerless. We are not unable to meet this challenge. We know what the answers are, we just have to summon the political will to pass common sense gun safety legislation that will save lives.”

“One of the best things we can do to keep our country safe and secure is crack down on the bad actors who are selling guns to people who are not supposed to have them,” he added.

The legislation is designed to stop illegal practices by gun dealers and strengthen penalties.

“We do not want to have just your thoughts and prayers. We want to live free from gun violence,” Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence’s Diana Garlington said.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey has introduced similar legislation in the Senate.