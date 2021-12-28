Lt. Gov. Matos tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very few symptoms’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Matos said she has “very few symptoms,” adding she believes that’s because she is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose.

I tested positive for COVID-19. I have very few symptoms & attribute that to being fully vaccinated & boosted. While in quarantine, I will be keeping in touch with my staff & participating in meetings virtually. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to get their booster shot. — Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos (@LGSabinaMatos) December 28, 2021

“While in quarantine, I will be keeping in touch with my staff and participating in meetings virtually,” Matos wrote. “I encourage all Rhode Islanders to get their booster shot.”

12 News reached out to Gov. Dan McKee’s office regarding whether he would need to quarantine. A spokesperson for the governor said the last time he was with Matos was during last Tuesday’s media briefing.

“The governor has no symptoms and under current guidelines would not need to quarantine,” the spokesperson added.

New recommendations put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Monday state that anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot does not need to quarantine so long as they wear a face mask in all settings for at least 10 days.

The spokesperson said the last time McKee was tested was on Christmas Eve and he was negative.