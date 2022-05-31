PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple state, local, and community leaders will stand together to call for action on increasing gun safety in R.I.

The group will rally at the State House Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in support of the following legislation:

H. 6614/S. 2653: Limit Magazine Capacity to 10 Rounds

H. 6615/S. 2224: Regulate Assault Weapons

H. 7358/S. 2825: Prohibit Open Carry in Public

H. 7457/S. 2637: Raise the Age to 21 to Buy Long Guns and Ammo

H. 7300/S. 2734: Strengthen Safe Firearm Storage Laws

The event comes in the wake of a mass shooting in a Uvalde, T.X. elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

12 News plans to stream the rally live right here on WPRI.com and in our news app.