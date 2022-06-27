PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Elizabeth Tanner will succeed Stefan Pryor as Rhode Island’s secretary of commerce.

Tanner most recently worked as the director of the Department of Business Regulation, managing professional licenses and overseeing financial services for the state. Tanner previously served as executive vice president of client services at the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation.

Gov. Dan McKee appointed Tanner after Pryor resigned in the midst of a campaign for general treasurer. Pryor faced backlash for remaining in the position, despite saying in May that he would step down within two weeks.

Tanner will begin serving as commerce secretary immediately, according to McKee’s office.