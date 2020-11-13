LGBTQ lawmakers back Cicilline as assistant House speaker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rep. David Cicilline, who is vying for the fourth-highest spot in House Democratic leadership, was backed by his LGBTQ colleagues Thursday.

The Equality Caucus, which is made up of seven LGBTQ lawmakers, endorsed Cicilline’s campaign to become the assistant speaker of the House, saying in a statement that he, “has an incredible work ethic and the ability to deliver the results that are needed right now – and absolutely critical to maintaining a Democratic House majority.”

Cicilline was elected to Congress in 2010 and in 2018 became the chairman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

He’s also the only openly gay member of House leadership and co-chair of the Equality Caucus.

“Representation matters. When Democrats vote next week in our caucus elections, it’s critical that our community not lose its voice at the leadership table,” The Equality Caucus said in a statement. “As an LGBTQ man, he understands personally the damage that Donald Trump has done – especially to young LGBTQ Americans – through his words and deeds.”

Rep. Jim Langevin, who serves alongside Cicilline, took to Twitter Friday announcing his plan to vote in favor of electing him to the post.

“My friend and colleague David Cicilline and I have worked together in the House to deliver results to Rhode Island,” Langevin wrote. “I’m looking forward to voting to elect him assistant speaker.”

The House is expected to vote next Wednesday. Cicilline is up against Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark for the position, which opened up when current assistant speaker Rep. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico was elected to the Senate.