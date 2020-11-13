LGBTQ lawmakers back Cicilline as assistant House speaker

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rep. David Cicilline, who is vying for the fourth-highest spot in House Democratic leadership, was backed by his LGBTQ colleagues Thursday.

The Equality Caucus, which is made up of seven LGBTQ lawmakers, endorsed Cicilline’s campaign to become the assistant speaker of the House, saying in a statement that he, “has an incredible work ethic and the ability to deliver the results that are needed right now – and absolutely critical to maintaining a Democratic House majority.”

Cicilline was elected to Congress in 2010 and in 2018 became the chairman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

He’s also the only openly gay member of House leadership and co-chair of the Equality Caucus.

“Representation matters. When Democrats vote next week in our caucus elections, it’s critical that our community not lose its voice at the leadership table,” The Equality Caucus said in a statement. “As an LGBTQ man, he understands personally the damage that Donald Trump has done – especially to young LGBTQ Americans – through his words and deeds.”

Rep. Jim Langevin, who serves alongside Cicilline, took to Twitter Friday announcing his plan to vote in favor of electing him to the post.

“My friend and colleague David Cicilline and I have worked together in the House to deliver results to Rhode Island,” Langevin wrote. “I’m looking forward to voting to elect him assistant speaker.”

The House is expected to vote next Wednesday. Cicilline is up against Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark for the position, which opened up when current assistant speaker Rep. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico was elected to the Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards