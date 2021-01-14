Letlow’s widow enters race for Louisiana congressional seat

Politics

by: MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this undated photo provided by Julia Letlow’s campaign, Letlow poses for a portrait. Letlow, the widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, announced Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, that she is entering the race to fill the Louisiana congressional vacancy left by her husband’s death from complications related to COVID-19. (Campaign office of Julia Letlow via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow is entering the race to fill the Louisiana congressional vacancy left by her husband’s death from complications related to COVID-19.

Julia Barnhill Letlow announced her campaign launch Thursday.

She’s seeking the 5th District seat representing central and northeastern Louisiana that her husband Luke Letlow had won in December.

Luke Letlow died only days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office.

Julia Letlow said in a statement that she and her husband both wanted to improve the district and leave it a better place for their children and future generations. The election is March 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams