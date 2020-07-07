Lawmakers to discuss ‘Providence Plantations’ ballot question

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Changing the official name of Rhode Island could be a question for state voters to decide this fall.

The state’s official name, “The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations,” was established when it declared statehood in 1790. Now there is a growing movement to drop the phrase “Providence Plantations.”

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take this up the issue Tuesday night.

The Rhode Island Senate has already unanimously passed a resolution that would allow for a ballot referendum on removing the words “and Providence Plantations” from Rhode Island’s official state name.

Last month, Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order removing the phrase from official state documents and correspondence.

“We can’t ignore the image conjured by the word plantation,” Raimondo said. “We can’t ignore how painful that is from Black Rhode Islanders to see that as a part of their state’s name.”

(Story continues below.)

Although the phrase is still etched on the side of the State House, the momentum to make this change grew during protests following the death of George Floyd. There were rallies asking lawmakers to get involved but this is not the first time the state has been in this situation.

Rhode Island voters overwhelmingly rejected the name change in a referendum a decade ago, voting 78% to 22% to keep the “Providence Plantations” phrase. Opponents of the measure made the case that the word “plantations” was a reference to local farms in the 1600s, regardless of its modern connotation.