Lawmaker proposes General Assembly should pick next RI lieutenant governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Will Dan McKee choose the next lieutenant governor after he leaves for the state’s top job? Not if House Rules Committee Chairman Arthur “Doc” Corvese has his way.

The North Providence Democrat is pushing to fast-track legislation filed Friday that would authorize the General Assembly to elect the lieutenant governor whenever there is a vacancy. Lawmakers would have to convene using a joint meeting of both bodies, known as a “Grand Committee.”

If passed, Lt. Gov. McKee — who is preparing to become governor after Gov. Gina Raimondo exits midterm to join the Biden administration as U.S. commerce secretary — would lose the power to pick his own successor.

“The fact is, neither the Rhode Island Constitution nor the General Laws say what is supposed to happen if the lieutenant governor leaves office,” Corvese said in a statement.

Debate over lieutenant governor appointing power dates back to 1997 when then-Lt. Gov. Robert Weygand left office to join Congress. Gov. Lincoln Almond replaced the exiting Democrat at the time with Republican Bernard Jackvony, sparking a dispute between the governor and state Senate that spilled over into the Supreme Court.

Eventually, the state’s highest court decided Almond was right to appoint Jackvony, but suggested the General Assembly could pass legislation giving itself such authority in the future. Lawmakers attempted to pass ensuing legislation, but the issue again became muddled in 2004 after constitutional changes cast into question whether the Supreme Court decision was still relevant.

Corvese claims his bill proposed this week would help settle the question once and for all.

“We’ve been aware of this loophole for more than two decades,” Corvese said. “It makes no sense to leave this question unanswered, particularly when there’s a simple solution that’s already established for all similar situations involving vacancy in this office. I look forward to finally addressing it now.”

Since 2013, Corvese has introduced the same legislation five times with mixed success. The House approved it three times from 2013 to 2015, and each time the measure died in the Senate. Corvese also introduced it in 2016 and 2017, but failed to get it out the House Judiciary Committee, and he didn’t try again from 2018 through 2020.

He’s nonetheless optimistic his fellow lawmakers will back him this time — with a vacancy sitting in front of them — and he already has the powerful support of House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi.

Shekarchi voted in favor of the bill all three times it made it to the House floor between 2013 and 2015, and has indicated he will support it again.

“The bill will go through the normal hearing process, but he still supports it,” House spokesperson Larry Berman said in an email.

Whether it makes it beyond the House, however, remains unclear. The Senate decided against passing the bill three times before, in part because the upper chamber — with 38 members — would have less power over decisions if combined with the 75-member House.

A spokesperson for Senate Dominick Ruggerio did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. McKee, who hasn’t indicated who he would pick for lieutenant governor, is expected to be working on his transition plan this weekend. He declined through a spokesperson to comment for this story.