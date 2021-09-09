Langevin, long pro-life, backs federal abortion bill

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., prepares the dais after he was chosen as Speaker pro tempore for the opening day of the 116th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington. Langevin is the incumbent candidate in the 2nd Congressional District in the Sept. 8, 2020, Rhode Island primary election. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two decades after winning office as a pro-life Democrat, Congressman Jim Langevin announced Thursday he will support legislation to codify abortion rights in federal law.

“Although I remain personally opposed to abortion, as a matter of public policy, my position has evolved,” Langevin wrote in an op-ed published in Thursday’s Providence Journal.

The 11-term lawmaker’s announcement came one week after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a strict new Texas abortion law to take effect, despite protests from liberal justices who said it conflicted with the landmark 1973 decision Roe vs. Wade.

“In light of this inaction by the Court — and as the conservative majority seems increasingly likely to take the extraordinary step of overturning Roe v. Wade — I have reconsidered my position on reproductive rights,” Langevin wrote.

In light of the court decision, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will call a vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that would enshrine the right to an abortion in federal law. Every member of Congress from Rhode Island and Massachusetts except Langevin has already co-sponsored the bill.

“Faced with the reality that Roe might no longer be the law of the land in a few months, I have come to the conclusion that I cannot support a reality where extremist state legislators can dictate women’s medical decisions,” Langevin wrote. “At the end of the day, we have to put our trust in women.”

As recently as 2016, Langevin said he continued to support the Hyde Amendment prohibiting federal funding of abortions, even after the Democratic National Committee added language to that year’s party platform supporting repeal of the amendment.

“No issue has confounded me more than abortion throughout my years of public service. Both as a practicing Catholic, and after coming so close to losing my own life at age 16, I’ve gained a unique appreciation for the sanctity of life,” Langevin wrote. “At the same time, I recognize that decisions about reproductive health are some of the most challenging and intimate choices women will make in their lives. In every vote I have taken on this matter, I have wrestled with these deeply personal issues.”

Langevin has said he plans to seek re-election to a 12th term in the House next year. Robert Lancia, a former Republican state representative, is running against him.