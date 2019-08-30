Langevin: Impeachment inquiry necessary despite risk for Dems

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Congressman Jim Langevin acknowledged Friday an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump “is not necessarily smart politics” for his party.

In the video above from this week’s taping of Newsmakers, Langevin said if House Democrats pursue impeachment, it could “very well could rally [Trump’s] base and could help him in his re-election effort.”

Last week Langevin announced he was now supporting an impeachment inquiry partly because he was swayed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference.

