EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former American ambassador to Ukraine testified for about five hours on Friday as the impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump continued.

It was the second day the public could watch as top-level lawmakers investigate the president. Congressman Jim Langevin called the testimony “troubling” and encouraged Americans to follow along.

In the above video, Eyewitness News speaks to Langevin via Skype to get his thoughts on the hearings so far.