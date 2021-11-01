Labor Sec. Marty Walsh visits RI to talk workforce development

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Boston mayor and current U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was in Rhode Island Monday taking a tour of the New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) campus in Warwick.

Walsh was joined by Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, and Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin to highlight how the school’s workforce development program trains students to meet the country’s shipbuilding needs.

“I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen here today,” Walsh said. “What’s amazing to me is that the young people here are just ordinary people. The waiters, waitresses, they might have been landscaping or doing different things here and there, and now they have an opportunity to work on world-class vessels.”

After touring NEIT, Walsh accompanied McKee to “Building Futures,” a Providence-based workforce development program that provides career training for low-income residents, where they discussed the challenges and opportunities of the pandemic-era workforce.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community