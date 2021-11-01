Labor Sec. Marty Walsh visits RI to talk workforce development

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Boston mayor and current U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was in Rhode Island Monday taking a tour of the New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) campus in Warwick.

Walsh was joined by Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, and Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin to highlight how the school’s workforce development program trains students to meet the country’s shipbuilding needs.

“I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen here today,” Walsh said. “What’s amazing to me is that the young people here are just ordinary people. The waiters, waitresses, they might have been landscaping or doing different things here and there, and now they have an opportunity to work on world-class vessels.”

After touring NEIT, Walsh accompanied McKee to “Building Futures,” a Providence-based workforce development program that provides career training for low-income residents, where they discussed the challenges and opportunities of the pandemic-era workforce.