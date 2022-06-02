PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gun rights advocates rallied Thursday at the State House in response to calls for passage of new gun safety measures.

The rally comes in the wake of mass shootings across the country. Protestors told 12 News they don’t want to see R.I. passing any more gun safety laws, saying it’s a “knee-jerk” reaction.

Mike O’Neil, a member of the Rhode Island 2nd Amendment Coalition, said the shootings should not be politicized.

“Our issue isn’t assault weapons ban,” O’Neil said. “The issue isn’t magazine ban. The issue is mental health in our children. The issue is that we’re not securing our schools.”

Sydney Montstream-Quas, board chair for the RI Coalition Against Gun Violence, responded to Thursday’s rally saying they are disappointed the gun lobby won’t support “lifesaving gun safety legislation.”

“But we are hopeful that despite a loud presence, the Speaker and Senate President will keep their word and bring meaningful gun violence prevention bills to the floor for a vote,” she said in a statement.

On Tuesday, gun safety advocates gathered at the State House calling on lawmakers to take action on a number of bills that they say will save lives. The proposed legislation includes increasing the gun-buying age to 21 and making it a felony to store a firearm unlocked.

R.I. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said in a joint statement they’re committed to passing “meaningful gun reform legislation” this session. When asked which bills they’d bring to a floor vote, a spokesperson said “everything is on the table.”

Pawtucket high schoolers also organized on Wednesday to demand legislators pass gun safety bills.

There have been more than 230 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022.