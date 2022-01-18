‘Kitchen table issues’: McKee to give first State of the State Address

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee will be addressing residents as he gives his State of the State address from the House Chamber on Tuesday.

This will be the first State of the State address given by McKee since he stepped into the role last March when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo stepped into her new role in Washington.

According to McKee’soffice, Tuesday’s address with a focus on “Kitchen table issues facing all Rhode Islanders.” While it is not exactly clear what the topics of discussion will be, the speech will likely have a heavy focus on Rhode Island’s covid response, jobs, and staffing shortages.

Not only are there questions about what McKee will talk about, but also if this will be his only opportunity to do so, as he has not indicated if he plans to run for Governor this November to serve a full term.

So far, Secretary Nellie Gorbea, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS Health Executive Helena Faulkes, and community organizer Daniel Munoz have announced their candidacy for the state’s top job.

Just recently, newly elected Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said he’s exploring the possibility of a gubernatorial run as well.