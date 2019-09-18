Kennedy will announce US Senate bid on Saturday

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy III will formally announce his primary challenge against U.S. Sen. Ed Markey on Saturday, a source with direct knowledge told WPRI 12.

Kennedy’s decision has been anticipated for weeks after he confirmed his interest in the seat. The 38-year-old has led Markey by double-digits in early public polling.

The prospect of a primary battle between Markey, a four-decade veteran of Congress, and Kennedy, a scion of the state’s most prominent political family, has electrified Massachusetts politics in recent weeks.

Kennedy’s decision to run also means there will be an open seat for the 4th Congressional District seat he has represented since 2012. The district stretches from Fall River through the Attleboros up to the Boston suburbs. Treasurer Deb Goldberg, a Democrat, had already filed paperwork to run in case Kennedy switched races.

The Boston Globe first reported Kennedy’s plans.

