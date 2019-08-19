Kennedy to decide on Senate run in coming weeks

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Congressman Joe Kennedy III will decide in the coming weeks whether to mount a Democratic primary challenge next year against incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, WPRI 12 has confirmed.

A person close to Kennedy said the four-term House lawmaker, 38, is serious about a possible Senate run — a move that would represent a political earthquake in Massachusetts — and currently weighing what to do. (Kennedy was spotted on Nantucket over the weekend.)

Markey, 73, has represented Massachusetts in Congress since 1976, initially in the House. He won his Senate seat in a 2013 special election following John Kerry’s appointment as secretary of state. Paul Tencher, a senior adviser to Markey, says Markey is prepared to wage a primary fight against Kennedy to hold onto his seat.

A June poll by Suffolk University found only 39% of Massachusetts voters had a favorable opinion of Markey, while 25% viewed him unfavorably and 36% either hadn’t heard of him or had no opinion.

Joe Kennedy III is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, whose siblings included President John F. Kennedy and the late Sen. Ted Kennedy. Joe Kennedy III’s father is former Congressman Joe Kennedy II.

If Kennedy runs for Senate, there would be a domino effect locally: it would create an open race for his current 4th District House seat, which runs along the Rhode Island border from northern Fall River through the Attleboros up to the Boston suburbs.

Politico Massachusetts reported Monday that other potential 4th District candidates would include Treasurer Deb Goldberg, the Alliance for Business Leadership’s Jesse Mermell and Newton City Councilor Jake Auchincloss. One candidate, Ihssane Leckey, has already filed to run against Kennedy.

In the 2016 election, the last time Kennedy faced a Republican challenger, half the ballots cast for U.S. House came from just nine of the 34 communities in the 4th District: Newton (12%), Brookline (7.5%), Taunton (6%), Attleboro (5%), Needham (5%), Franklin (5%), North Attleboro (4%), Wellesley (4%) and Milford (3.5%).

Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District is shown in purple. (credit: nationalmap.gov)

