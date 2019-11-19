Kennedy holding Senate fundraiser in RI next month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III will cross state lines next month to raise money for his U.S. Senate primary bid against incumbent Democrat Ed Markey.

Kennedy will be in Providence at noon on Dec. 3 for a lunch reception featuring former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy, his cousin, as a “special guest,” according to an invitation obtained by WPRI 12. (Joe Kennedy III is a generation younger than Patrick Kennedy as the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who was Patrick’s uncle.)

The Kennedy event’s host committee includes former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino; State Democratic Party Treasurer Liz Beretta-Perik and her husband, Michael; developer Jim Procaccianti and his wife, Julie; lobbyists Gerry Harrington and Chris Vitale; and lawyer Vicky Almeida.

Suggested contributions range from $500 to $2,800.

Kennedy’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

