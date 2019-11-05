Judge to rule on RI’s flavored vaping products ban

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A judge is expected to rule on a challenge to Rhode Island’s ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.

Superior Court Judge Brian Stern is slated to rule Tuesday afternoon on a temporary restraining order sought by the Vapor Technology Association and the owner of RI e-Cig and Vapes.

The order would bar enforcement of the September ban.

The Washington-based industry group argues that only state lawmakers have authority to ban flavored vaping products. It also says the ban will hurt more than 400 local businesses licensed to sell e-cigarettes.

Gov. Gina Raimondo says she signed the executive order to protect children.

State health officials said last month that two residents have been treated for confirmed or probable cases of vaping-related lung illness.