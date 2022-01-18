Jim Langevin won’t seek re-election; first open seat in RI since 2010

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Congressman Jim Langevin is calling it quits after 11 terms, announcing Tuesday he has decided to retire rather than seek re-election this fall.

“I have not come to this decision lightly, but it is time for me to chart a new course, which will allow me to stay closer to home and spend more time with my family and friends,” Langevin wrote in an op-ed published Tuesday afternoon on The Providence Journal’s website. “And while I don’t know what’s next for me just yet, whatever I do will always be in service of Rhode Island.”

Langevin’s surprise announcement instantly scrambles the Rhode Island political landscape, creating the state’s first open congressional seat since 2010, when Democrat Patrick Kennedy retired. Many prominent politicians are likely to consider a bid for the seat.

Langevin joins more than a dozen other House Democrats who have announced plans to retire this year, with experts saying the party is at serious risk of losing its majority due to President Biden’s sagging approval ratings and voter frustration over issues like COVID and inflation.

Langevin, 57, carved out a reputation over the years as a low-key lawmaker more drawn to issues like cybersecurity than the partisan fireworks of modern politics, though he has usually still been a reliable vote for House Democratic leadership on legislation.

He also made history as the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress, the result of a firearms accident when he was 16 years old, and has long advocated for people with disabilities.

Langevin represents the 2nd Congressional District, covering the western half of Rhode Island. A year ago many observers expected the state to lose one of its two congressional seats once the new census numbers came out, but a higher-than-expected population count allowed the state to keep both for another decade.

In a statement U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, called Langevin a “true friend and trusted partner in government.”

“The story of Jim Langevin will forever be remembered as one of perseverance and a dedication to public service,” Cicilline said. “It is one that will inspire our colleagues in government today and the future leaders of our state and nation for generations to come.”

Langevin has been in public office for his entire adult life, ever since he was elected to the 1986 Constitutional Convention at the age of 22. He went on to serve in the General Assembly, then won election as secretary of state in 1994. Six years later, he won a four-way Democratic primary to succeed Robert Weygand, who had given up his seat to make an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate.

Langevin has won re-election 10 times since then, defeating a series of Republican opponents as well as occasional primary challengers from the left.