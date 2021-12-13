James Diossa launches bid for RI general treasurer

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa announced Monday he’s running for Rhode Island general treasurer, becoming the first candidate to officially enter the race.

The 36-year-old Democrat served two terms as mayor of the state’s smallest city before exiting in January because of term limits. In a prepared statement, Diossa said he wants to serve in the statewide office to move Rhode Island forward with “common sense leadership, sound fiscal management and a commitment to transparency.”

“Next year I will be a candidate for General Treasurer,” Diossa said. “I believe the government needs to serve the people — not the other way around. As General Treasurer, I will continue working toward positive change for my state through hard work and honesty, because that’s the kind of leader Rhode Islanders deserve.”

Diossa is running to replace Seth Magaziner, who is leaving after next year because of term limits.

