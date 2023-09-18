PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s senior U.S. senator is at the center of a dispute over the Pentagon and abortion that has delayed the confirmation of more than 300 senior military officers.

As Armed Services Committee chairman, Jack Reed is tasked with shepherding Defense Department nominations through the Senate. Since March, however, he’s been stymied by Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who has placed a “hold” on the confirmation of any top officers until the Pentagon stops paying travel expenses for personnel obtaining an abortion.

In the above video, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi breaks down the controversy, including why one local Republican is speaking out about it.