'It's not anyone else's business': RI House minority leader on whether he'll get vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. House Minority Leader Representative Blake Filippi joined 12 News at 4 on Wednesday to discuss privacy around vaccinations, the Act on Climate Bill and more.

Filippi said he does not want to make public whether he plans to get vaccinated, calling it a private medical decision.

“My opinion is that if you feel comfortable and want to get vaccinated, you should,” he said. “But it’s not anyone else’s business.”

Watch the full interview with R.I. House Minority Leader Rep. Blake Filippi in the video above.

Filippi also discussed the Act on Climate bill that is heading to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk, and he said he’s disappointed that McKee plans to sign it into law.

“I think anyone who is concerned about the future and the economic health of this state should be disappointed,” he said.

Providence

