‘It’s about the Constitution, nothing else’: Reed wants to see evidence prior to Senate impeachment trial

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — While everyone prepares for the holidays, the United States Senators are gearing up for the next steps in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The House voted last week to impeach Trump on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — making him the third president in United States history to be impeached.

The process now moves to the Senate, where Senator Jack Reed tells Eyewitness News he needs to see more evidence.

“The whole essence of the process is getting all the facts on the table, that requires getting access to witnesses and documents,” Reed said. “That should be the motivating factor for all of my colleagues in the Senate.”

Reed called the impeachment articles “gravely serious charges” and said the Senate needs to conduct a balanced trial.

“This is a constitutional imperative,” Reed said. “This is something very important not only is the president on trial, but the Senate is on trial.”

“We have to convince the American people we have done it fairly and we’ve done it to serve the Constitution,” Reed added.

Reed said he wants to see all of the documented evidence that the Democrats claim Trump has not yet turned over.

Trump responded to the document inquiry on Christmas Eve in a tweet, saying, “Everything we’re seeing from Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer suggests that they’re in real doubt about the evidence they’ve brought forth so far not being good enough.”

Everything we’re seeing from Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer suggests that they’re in real doubt about the evidence they’ve brought forth so far not being good enough, and are very, very urgently seeking a way to find some more evidence. The only way to make this work is to.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019

“I think the sooner we dispense with this the better for all parties,” Reed said. “This has to be a recognition by every Senator that it’s about the Constitution, nothing else.”

Congress is now in recess until Jan. 6.