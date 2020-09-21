‘It will hurt us if people aren’t counted’: Expert explains importance of census

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the census count supposed to be wrapping up in just ten days, Common Cause Executive Director John Marion says it is important to fill out the census.

Marion said if you haven’t filled out the census or aren’t sure, head to my2020census.gov.

“It’s an election year, a lot of people are focused on well I want to get out there and vote, well there is another civic responsibility, which is filling out the census,” Marion said.

About 95% of households have responded to the census, according to Marion, but he says that 5% is a lot.

“It’s tens of thousands of people,” Marion said. “That puts us in 25th place. Historically the last 5% are the hardest to get, and that affects us in terms of money and representation.”

The census was originally created to allocate seats in Congress, according to Marion, but is now important to the amount of federal money the state will receive.

“The fewer Rhode Islanders that are counted, the less federal money that comes back to Rhode Island,” he said. “It can only hurt us to be under counted fiscally, in addition to the questions of political representation.”

Rhode Island is set to lose one of its two U.S. House seats after the 2020 Census, according to an analysis of newly released population data.

