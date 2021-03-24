‘I’d like to see it never happen’: Whitehouse hopeful Daylight Saving Time bill will beat the clock

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is confident that many of his fellow lawmakers will back a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide.

Whitehouse, who is one of the proposal’s five sponsors, says the “Sunshine Protection Act” would end the practice of “falling back” an hour in November.

“I don’t know anybody who looks forward to that day, when suddenly it’s dark at four-something in the afternoon because the time shifted back and they lost the evening light,” Whitehouse said during an interview with 12 News Now at 4 anchors Kim Kalunian and Brian Yocono. (Watch the full interview in the video above.)

Daylight Saving Time was first enacted in the United States in 1918 as an effort to conserve fuel during World War I. Some states, including Arizona and Hawaii, don’t observe it.

Whitehouse believes eliminating the time change would benefit everyone. Those benefits, he said, include longer days, fewer car crashes and an improvement in everyone’s overall mental health.

Since the bill is bipartisan, Whitehouse expects it to receive support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and right now they have until November to beat the clock.

“We’ll see how it goes, but that shift back does not have a lot of fans and I’d like to see it never happen if we can pull it off,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to get a lot of other people to support it.”